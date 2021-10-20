ISLAMORADA — Residents over the age of 60 who meet low-income standards and 100% disabled veterans will now receive a discount on their local wastewater services.
The village will offer a 100% discount on its sewer base fee for those who qualify, which is normally $40.41 a month for anyone outside the North Plantation Key Service Area.
The village’s wastewater invoices are piggybacked on the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority monthly invoice.
There are approximately 4,950 wastewater customer accounts of which 75 customers qualify for the discount.
“It boils down to the other ratepayers paying an additional 63 cents a month,” Village Manager Greg Oravec said during last week’s Islamorada Village Council meeting.
Councilman David Webb said he favored the 100% discount.
“It would be almost $500 a year in saving and that can be significant,” he said.
Councilman Mark Gregg agreed: “If this is a little bump of wealth to help them get by, then I’m in favor of it.”
The discount was approved unanimously.
During public comment, the council was urged to take interest in the Fills masterplan project, which is a management plan of the roadside swaths of land between mile markers 77.5 and 79.9. The village’s contracted firm, CPH Inc., hosted an open house forum meeting earlier this month which some residents say was redundant.
“Patience is a virtue. I’ve been dealing with the Fills projects since 1987. I’ve tried to nurture as much patience as I possibly could for myself,” resident Van Cadenhead said. “It irks me that we have had so many meetings and wasted so many hours. I have spent so much time in research and time up here talking at this podium, and we still don’t have anything done. All we have is an ugly eyesore.
“I was not in favor of the manner of which the meeting was done last time. There is no public comment. There was no public record. To me, it was a lacking presentation. It was lackadaisical. It was blasé and it was complacent.
“What’s going to happening is that we need to address this situation and not go through the same song and dance that we have for all these years. These guys are going to charge you tens of thousands of dollars to build up this plan, and by the time we get the plan done and approved by everybody that needs to approve it, the lease is going to run out.”
Mayor Buddy Pinder tried to allay apprehension.
“I’m here to tell you we are going to try to get this done under the current council. Like you, I’ve been to many meetings. I’ve heard lots of things and it has taken a very long time. Give us a chance, ‘cause you’re going to see some change,” he said. “I want the public to understand that we want their input. We want them to come out. I know I probably just hung myself by my own tongue but we’re going to get this done.”
Oravec said there will be a dedicated website to the progress thefillsmasterplan.com that will be brought online in the near future.
Local Planning Agency Chair Deb Gillis apprised the dais of progress made to revising the noise ordinance.
“It was noted by at least three advisory members that not a lot of us have heard about construction complaints. It took us by surprise,” she said.
There are two definitions that are still being considered.
“We asked staff to clarify two definitions. One was holiday, and one was residents. We request President’s Day as an official holiday. ‘Residents’ need to include homeowners that have a second home here. We felt that covered people living here full-time and tenants. There are a lot of second homeowners that come down,” she said.
Construction hours for residents may be noon till 7 p.m. or dusk on Sundays.
Staff will bring it back a draft ordinance to the LPA at the Nov. 8 meeting. Meanwhile, Gillis is asking landscapers and construction workers for feedback.
The council unanimously approved contracting CPH for a third phase of breakwater restoration in the Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina for a cost not to exceed $101,190.
The total restoration for the quarter-mile jetty is estimated at $3.4 million and would take at least two years. It would need to raised 3.6 feet higher than where it is now to withstand expected sea-level rise.
“I don’t look at this as an expense. I look at this as an investment. … It needs to remain locked until it’s safe,” Gregg said.
Staff will provide a quarterly update on the project.