KEY LARGO — Ongoing capital projects, including solar power and infrastructure maintenance, were at the forefront of last week’s Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District meeting.
After pieces of Kevlar were discovered at the bottom of the pump at Vacuum Station D, staff requested $18,500 to rebuild both pumps.
Commissioners approved the purchase unanimously. There are 26 pumps throughout the district.
Commissioners also approved the $12,825 purchase of an emergency trailer to be used as a mobile emergency vacuum station in the event of a major failure of a control panel, loss of utility or emergency power, loss of multiple vacuum pumps and related mishap. The purchase should make the district more resilient in the event of a catastrophic storm as well, staff said.
The 8-by-20-foot-long trailer deck was approved unanimously.
Solar phases 2 and 3 are almost complete.
In surveying the administrative building at mile marker 103 for placement of solar arrays it was discovered that roof had standing water. After reviewing a few options, commissioner agreed to install a new roof, which needed to be replaced soon as its nearly met its expected lifespan.
The district has a budget of anticipated engineering projects. The solar projects are going to extend into next fiscal year and the fire suppression system has taken longer as well.
Due to delays in completion of both the fire safety suppression system and the solar phase 2 and 3 projects, the cost of engineering services has increased in the amount of $105,986.
In field operations, the 2020-21 budget for professional engineering services was previously amended upward in April to $108,000. Unanticipated engineering work since then has prompted an increase of $48,337, bringing the amended total to $156,338 as a not-to-exceed amount.
The board reopened the agenda and moved the increases from discussion to action. Both items were approved unanimously.
In other news, the board voted 4-0 to send a letter of no objection to Monroe County to close access to Loquat Drive from County Road 905.
Commissioner Andy Tobin refrained from vote since he had benefitted from using Loquat Drive to avoid traffic backups on CR-905.
“I can’t support this. This is a great shortcut when it’s backed up at the light,” he said.