KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District seeks a new board member as Commissioner Kay Cullen is relocating out of the Florida Keys.
The five-member board of directors especially would welcome someone with expertise in contracts, construction, public utilities, finance or wastewater, but there are restrictions regarding where the candidates must live in order to qualify for the seat. And while, the new person will be appointed to the seat, she or he should be prepared to run for the seat in the November 2024 election if they wish to try to retain it.
Cullen was vice chair and served for two years. Her resignation was effective May 8. She said the best part of the position is giving back to the community, adding she has served on other local boards as well. A paralegal for 25 years, Cullen said she looked at all sides of the issues when contemplating decisions for the wastewater district.
“If someone is willing to research the issues and understand what is necessary to make a decision, I’d encourage them to apply. It does take effort,” she said.
District General Manager Peter Rosasco said he would emphasize general knowledge for the position. He noted that the selection is a board decision, not his, and the applicant must live north of the Tavernier Creek Bridge to the county line and be a registered voter. If someone has served on a board which serves a special district, then that experience would be helpful as well, he said.
“There’s a lot of interesting people in the Keys. Hopefully, we’ll find someone or several people with great qualifications in order to have a choice,” he said, adding that the entire board goes through ethics training with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.
The selection process likely is to involve current board members interviewing possible candidates one-on-one and then bringing the collective top three before the board and the public for a round of questions. The board meets twice monthly at 4 p.m.
Commissioner Sue Heim, who serves as the board secretary and treasurer, said the board’s primary responsibility is fiscal or monetary, and she brings to the board her background in analytics.
“We’re dealing with customers, not taxpayers. The district is funded by customers,” she emphasized.
Heim also noted the import of decisions. “Last meeting, we approved a $3 million project,” she said.
She looks forward to interviewing board prospects.
Board members are paid $403 a meeting.
Candidate resumes can be mailed to the district at 103355 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL 33037 or emailed to the clerk at clerk@klwtd.com. They must be received by 3 p.m. June 6. The board will choose its new member at 4 p.m. June 20.