KEY LARGO — The Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District seeks a new board member as Commissioner Kay Cullen is relocating out of the Florida Keys.

The five-member board of directors especially would welcome someone with expertise in contracts, construction, public utilities, finance or wastewater, but there are restrictions regarding where the candidates must live in order to qualify for the seat. And while, the new person will be appointed to the seat, she or he should be prepared to run for the seat in the November 2024 election if they wish to try to retain it.

jzimakeys@aol.com

Tags

Recommended for you