ISLAMORADA — Three water transmission line breaks last week in the Upper Keys underscored the need to replace the aging line that delivers roughly 20 million gallons of freshwater each day to the island chain, a project the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority is set to begin in Islamorada next month.
Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 in Islamorada was diverted to the Old Highway while crews repaired a break in the line on Wednesday, March 8. The water main erupted in front of the Postcard Inn at mile marker 84, and the repair took more than 14 hours.
Later that night, a second and larger break occurred in Tavernier, near mile marker 92, prompting Upper and Middle Keys schools and courthouses, as well as some government offices, to close Thursday, and snarling U.S. 1 traffic for hours while the broken segment was replaced.
On Saturday, a third break in the line occurred at about 9 p.m., causing water pressure to be significantly reduced for most of the Keys on Sunday. The pipe broke in the same area along U.S. 1 as the other two leaks earlier this week. With Spring Break underway in Key West, the break impacted Duval Street bars, with some closing early because they lost too much water pressure or had no pressure.
The water main breaks are an expensive problem, with FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz estimating the cost of repairs to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The system is 60 years old, and if one section fails, it puts more pressure on other sections of the system, Veliz said. The FKAA has to be careful in increasing the pressure while the system is being repaired to not cause additional breaks.
The FKAA used its water reserves while repairing the breaks, and it will take weeks to restore those reserves, Veliz said.
The breaks occurred just as FKAA is embarking on a major, multiyear project to replace the entire main transmission line.
The village of Islamorada supported the FKAA’s grant applications to the state for the pipe replacement project that begins in Islamorada before moving elsewhere. A new pipeline will be installed between Tea Table Relief near mile marker 77.5 and Whale Harbor, almost 5 miles northeast.
Veliz gave a presentation at the March 2 Islamorada Village Council meeting so citizens could learn about the construction project and that traffic on U.S. 1 is to be affected for about a year, with the local project’s completion expected about a year after that — in February 2025.
Working 24-hour days each weekday, the contractor plans to install 150-300 linear feet of pipe each day. FKAA and the contractor will observe blackout dates for construction to mitigate traffic congestion. These include the Fourth of July, lobster mini-season at the end of July and Fantasy Fest in October, but details are being worked out, Veliz said. While work will continue into early 2025 with trench restoration and paving, Veliz said little or no traffic mitigation is expected to be necessary after April 2024.
Calling March the pre-construction phase, Veliz said a 36-inch cathodically-protected steel pipe will replace the 30-inch ductile water main presently in place. At the Tea Table Relief and Whale Harbor bridge crossings, pipes will be installed underwater to isolate them from high winds and storm surges.
“We’re starting with Islamorada because we’re seeing the effects of aggressive soils and subterranean tidal flows that submerge and expose the pipeline to corrosive conditions,” Veliz said. “After we complete our work in Islamorada, we plan to begin replacing a portion of the Key West transmission line, then Plantation Key, and go from there until the entire 130-mile system is upgraded with new steel pipes.”
Veliz recognized moving the pipe to the southbound vehicle lane versus the highway shoulder area due to other infrastructure in the shoulder area will adversely impact traffic.
The Islamorada Transmission Line Replacement Project will cost approximately $42 million, with $35 million being provided by state and federal grants, and the remaining $7 million being funded through a low-interest loan, said an FKAA press release. The FKAA plans to apply for additional grants to help fund future upgrades to the 130-mile system.
Veliz said community outreach presentations at Monroe County School Board meetings and before community organizations are planned.
“Delivering approximately 20 million gallons per day of high-quality drinking water to customers in the Florida Keys, the FKAA manages and maintains an exemplary water system that is a modern marvel,” said the January press release. “Home to one of the first low-pressure reverse osmosis treatment systems in the world, the FKAA is now embarking upon major upgrades that will help ensure access to clean drinking water is uninterrupted by the effects of climate change and aging infrastructure.”
Staff writer Timothy O’Hara contributed to this report.