ISLAMORADA — Three water transmission line breaks last week in the Upper Keys underscored the need to replace the aging line that delivers roughly 20 million gallons of freshwater each day to the island chain, a project the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority is set to begin in Islamorada next month.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 1 in Islamorada was diverted to the Old Highway while crews repaired a break in the line on Wednesday, March 8. The water main erupted in front of the Postcard Inn at mile marker 84, and the repair took more than 14 hours.

