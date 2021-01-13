KEY LARGO — A settlement agreement between Monroe County and Thurmond Street Partners, a vacation rental enterprise that markets and hosts weddings, has been extended once again due to the ongoing pandemic.
The parties had filed a conditional settlement agreement last June to halt proceedings on a case before the 3rd District Court of Appeal contingent upon Thurmond Street Partners seeking and gaining a land use change and a Future Land Use Map amendment from Monroe County to designate the residential property as a commercial zone.
Under the original agreement, Thurmond Street would have applied for the changes within 90 days, but the window to apply for the has recently been extended to March.
The parties’ original stipulated deadline was Aug. 31. Then by mutual agreement, the deadline was extended to Nov. 30 and recently to March 1 due to staff resource shortages and scheduling conflicts precluding the ability of the parties to meet.
If Thurmond Street Partners should be successful in obtaining the commercial designation, the case will be vacated. If the requested zoning changes is abandoned or denied, the case will move forward in the court system.
Thurmond Street Partners last year won an appeal in Monroe County Circuit Court overturning a cease-and-desist order issued previously by an administrative judge in 2018 who declared the property was essentially a commercial enterprise operating illegally in a residential area.
Monroe County had brought action against the property owners.
After Thurmond Street won on appeal, Monroe County attorneys filed for a rehearing, which Circuit Judge Timothy Koenig denied. The county then filed an appeal to 3rd District Court of Appeal.