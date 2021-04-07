KEY LARGO — Thurmond Street Partners, a vacation rental property that hosts destination weddings, is asking the county to change its property’s status to less environmentally sensitive by designating a wooded portion as a conservation easement.
In seeking the map amendment from Tier I to Tier III for the 2.63-acre parcel, the application states that “1.02 acres of closed canopy hammock is not contiguous with the property and represents only 38 percent of upland areas, the remainder of which is cleared and contains a significant lawful development including a commercial structure, a residence, a guest house and a pool.”
Carving out and protecting the hammock should allow for the change because the developed portion “does not otherwise meet the criteria for a Tier I designation,” according to the applicant.
Thurmond Street Partners must seek and gain a land use change and a Future Land Use Map amendment from Monroe County to designate the residential property as a commercial zone.
If Thurmond Street Partners successfully changes the property’s zoning, the pending appeal filed by Monroe County with the 3rd District Court of Appeal would be vacated. The COVID-19 pandemic has extended the deadline in which the vacation property must file until June.
If the requested zoning change is abandoned or denied, the case will move forward in the court system.
Thurmond Street Partners won an appeal last year in Monroe County Circuit Court overturning a cease-and-desist order previously issued by an administrative judge in 2018 who declared the property was essentially a commercial enterprise operating illegally in a residential area.
Monroe County had brought action against the property owners after Pirate’s Cove and Buccaneer Point residents lodged complaints of two weddings being hosted at the same time in their neighborhoods.
After Thurmond Street won on appeal, Monroe County attorneys filed for a rehearing, which Circuit Judge Timothy Koenig denied. The county then filed an appeal to 3rd District Court of Appeal.
To gain the tier map amendment, Thurmond Street Partner must hold a community meeting prior to the Monroe County Planning Commission hearing.
The proposed change would first be vetted by the state Department of Economic Opportunity and then ultimately approved by the Monroe County Commission.
Both the land use change and the Future Land Use Map amendment would be subject to the same scrutiny.