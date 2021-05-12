KEY LARGO — Thurmond Street Partners, which operates Key Largo Lighthouse Beach Weddings, is currently seeking a tier map amendment from Monroe County for one of its parcels and held the required community meeting last week.
The property at 98990 Overseas Highway is adjacent to TSP’s sister property, 2 Thurmond Street, which also hosts weddings.
A map amendment from Tier I to the less environmentally sensitive Tier III would allow for commercial use of the 2.63-acre parcel. The application says “1.02 acres of closed canopy hammock is not contiguous with the property and represents only 38 percent of upland areas, the remainder of which is cleared and contains a significant lawful development including a commercial structure, a residence, a guest house and a pool.
“The property does not otherwise meet the criteria for a Tier I designation and that portion of the hammock which is contiguous to the hammock on the large parcel to the south can be protected through the granting of an easement, which the owner will agree to provide to the county.”
TSP, which owns a legal vacation rental that hosts weddings, would still need to seek and gain a land use change and a Future Land Use Map amendment from Monroe County to designate the residential property as a commercial zone.
If Thurmond Street Partners successfully changes the property’s zoning, a pending appeal filed by Monroe County with the 3rd District Court of Appeal would be vacated. If the requested zoning change is abandoned or denied, the case will move forward in the court system.
Thurmond Street Partners won an appeal last year in Monroe County Circuit Court that overturned a cease-and-desist order issued by an administrative judge in 2018 who declared the property was essentially a commercial enterprise operating illegally in a residential area. Monroe County had brought action against the property owners after Pirate’s Cove and Buccaneer Point residents lodged complaints of two weddings being hosted at the same time in their neighborhoods.
TSP’s attorney Russ Yagel says the property was incorrectly identified as Tier I to begin with and that the change to Tier III would have no impact to the community character.
“Some of the comments are largely by the same people with the ongoing dispute contesting the use of the property. ... [W]e think their comments are largely incorrect,” Yagel said.
The existing hammock that’s on the property will remain, he said.
A wetland area that has been cleared and filled with sand was brought up during public comment. Speakers also raised concerns about the intensive use of the property and impacts to threatened native species, among other concerns.
“Nothing is going to change on this property. It will not impact native species living in the hammock including the Eastern indigo snake, cotton mouse, the Key Largo wood rat, the Schaus’ swallowtail,” Yagel said.
County planning staff had not completed their analysis of the application ahead of the community meeting, but did say “that the property did not appear prime for a map amendment.”
The staff assessment will be submitted before the county’s Development Review Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 25. The tier map amendment will then go before the Monroe County Planning Commission at the earliest on June 23 with a required public hearing.
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners, which opposes the tier map amendment, hired land use attorney Richard Grosso to write a letter to the planning commission arguing for denial of the tier change.
“The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowners contests the tier amendment saying that it would have a detrimental environmental impact to the property, the adjacent 10 contiguous acres of federally owned native hammock, and the nearby offshore Pelican Key bird sanctuary where threatened bird species live and forage at Lighthouse Wedding’s land. The federation also opposes the precedent it would set to allow a residential homeowner to unilaterally open a large commercial business on environmentally protected land and retroactively demand that the County change the laws to accommodate it,” the letter states.