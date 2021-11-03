UPPER KEYS — Goodwill and cheer from the 8th Annual Key Largo Witches Ride have already been spread in a follow-up event dubbed “The Sister Ride.”
The organizing coven of Pamela Caputo, Kara Banks, Dawn Cooper, Tina Cash and Sandra Crumb visited the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter and the Crystal Health and Rehab Center to give treats last Saturday.
“I’ve gathered goody bags for the children’s shelter for the witches to give out and then visit with residents at the nursing home. I have 77 bags ready to go for them,” Cooper said. “To me, this is what the Witches Ride is all about.”
Cash agreed.
“We like to make people smile,” she said.
The witches gave candy, necklaces, bracelets, books, toys and activity pads to youngsters at the shelter. After dancing, they watched the kids play a saran wrap game which proved to be challenging.
The Sister Ride began last year after COVID-19 hampered the Witches Ride and fundraising efforts. A smaller group of participants still wanted to help locals and initiated the altered route.
The small group was met again by “The Peace Witches,” which includes Renee Griffin, Jeanne Elliot and Susan Seay. Sarah Brown and Janet Gillow also partook in doling out the treats.
Banks said this year’s Witches Ride was huge.
“Wow, was it ever a huge success!” she said. “I teared up at one point watching the sea of witches from the stage. We so needed this event in the wake of COVID.
“The Witches Ride wouldn’t be possible without the help of Page Prouty, Cathy Gahagen and the Brew Crews from The Catch, Kristy and Katie Schweiss, Kathy Snow and Kathy Whitehurst from the Caribbean Club, Jeannine Cook and the witchy dancers, Eva Brown, Anna Askins, Julia Murray, Linda Signorelli, Joanna Spodnick, Jessica Shafer, Kim McDaniel, Carrie Kerns, Kerry Cosme, Jessica Endress, Samantha and Craig George, Scott, Joey and Sophie Caputo, volunteers for the raffle and silent auction and our amazing sponsors and donors.”
More than 250 registered witches pedaled the 2.1 miles from Key Largo’s The Catch to the Caribbean Club to partake in festivities for a good cause.