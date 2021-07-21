UPPER KEYS — The bag limit remains six lobsters per person each day during the lobster sport season. All harvested lobsters must be measured in water and have a carapace larger than 3 inches. But while there are no changes in the July 28-29 mini-season rules, the accessibility to the water in the Upper Keys by boat may look different.
The Sunset Park boat launch is open but with limited parking to accommodate up to 10 vehicles and trailers. Monroe County officials have enacted and have been enforcing no parking on the right-of-way throughout the neighborhood to prohibit park visitors from parking in the neighborhood. Violators may face a $200 parking ticket.
Harry Harris Park is now collecting boat launch fees and entry fees from non-residents.
“The Tavernier Community Association is supporting more control of the park during mini-season,” said Jennifer Hartman, association president. “From our point of view, it’s going to be calmer since there is limited parking and the fees have gone up to launch a boat. Plus there is an entry fee into the park and mini-season is now considered a holiday.”
The holiday cost for non-residents to enter the park is $15 per adult and $10 per child, and the cost to launch a boat is $40. There are about 25 parking spaces for boats and trailers with a 55-foot length maximum.
There is no parking along the fence at Harris park. Violators are subject to a $200 fine.
“The fees have made a big difference. Commissioner Mike Forster needs credit for giving us residents the park back,” Hartman said.
Forster said some park visitors are now launching their boats and then parking along Burton Drive on the bicycle path. The parking citation imposed for parking on the bike path is $25, which Forster said may need to be increased as a deterrent.
In Islamorada, the boat ramps at East Ridge Road and Blackwood Drive will be closed. The Indian Key Fill boat ramp remains closed due to construction.
“Since the village has closed the fills, it seems the party has moved down to Marathon. That’s the only negative effect of this that I’m aware,” Councilman Mark Gregg said. “We’re at the point where the people who live here have to fight for their right for quiet enjoyment and the right to be left alone. Mini-season doesn’t give people from out of town the right to come and trash the environment.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be out in force during the two-day recreational harvest.
“We always bring in extra officers for sport season,” FWC spokesman Officer Bobby Dube said. “We’ll have additional aircraft, undercover agents and lobster-sniffing K-9s.”
The additional resources are to deter lobster hunters from exceeding the six lobster per day limit, he said.
FWC will be distributing informational resources on lobster sport season from Saturday, July 24, through Tuesday, July 27, outside Divers Direct, 99621 Overseas Highway.
For more information on mini-season, visit myfwc.com/media/13224/monroecountylobster.pdf. (It’s a new PDF.)