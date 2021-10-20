ISLAMORADA — A 26-year-old Florida City woman was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly biting and kicking deputies after causing a scene at a local business.
Thaqundra Verna Lee Dukes was charged with two counts of resisting arrest, battery, trespassing, and possession of THC oil and drug paraphernalia (a vape battery pack with THC residue), according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies Nerelys Vidal and Jorge Moreno were called to Morada Bay at approximately 7 p.m. regarding an irate person who refused to leave.
The suspect was identified as Dukes. Dukes was screaming that she needed her keys, reports say. The deputies asked Dukes to calm down and they would help her find her keys. Dukes continued to yell and scream and refused multiple requests by the manager to leave, reports say.
The deputies attempted to place Dukes in handcuffs after she made threatening gestures toward employees, reports say. Dukes tensed up, pulled away and resisted, then kicked Moreno and bit Vidal’s arm, reports say.
Vidal used his Taser to stun Dukes in order to gain compliance. Deputies were then able to handcuff her.
Dukes continued to resist, kick and scream at deputies as they attempted to place her in a patrol car, reports say.
Dukes was taken to jail where her combative behavior reportedly continued with detention deputies. She was being held without bond.