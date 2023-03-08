Bosserman
ISLAMORADA — A 31-year-old Monroe County firefighter was arrested Monday, Feb. 27, for allegedly punching and injuring another woman at an Upper Keys bar parking lot.
Shelby Lynn Bosserman, who is stationed in Big Coppitt, was charged with battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 85000 block of the Overseas Highway at approximately 7:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance.
Bosserman and another 31-year-old woman were at the scene. Both had been arguing. The other woman had lacerations to her face, arms and hands, deputies reported.
A witness stated Bosserman struck the other woman multiple times with a closed fist and slammed her head against a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office
The injured woman was taken to Mariners Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bosserman was taken to jail.
