Gonzales
KEY LARGO — A 28-year-old local woman was arrested last Wednesday for allegedly striking a child in the face with a leather belt.
Yensy Duenas Gonzales was charged with aggravated child abuse, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
School officials notified deputies that a 10-year-old girl had large, deep bruises on her face near her temple, a bloodshot eye and similar bruises on her arm, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gonzales allegedly admitted to using a leather belt with a metal buckle to strike the child, but her story was inconsistent with the child’s injuries, the sheriff’s office reported.
Gonzales was taken to jail.
