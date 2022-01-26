Sorry, an error occurred.
Risley
PLANTATION KEY — A Riverton, Illinois, woman was arrested last Thursday following the investigation into a home burglary in which $50,000 worth of items were stolen.
Vicki Risley, 64, was charged with burglary and grand theft, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
The burglary on the 100 block of Redwing Road was reported on Dec. 29. The homeowner stated $50,000 worth of household items were stolen.
A witness described a woman coming and going from the residence and identified Risley via a photo line-up, according to the sheriff’s office.
Risley had been staying in an RV on Redwing Road and claimed to be a property caretaker.
Most of the items stolen were found in a storage locker opened by Risley as well as inside her RV, the sheriff’s office reported.
Risley was taken to jail.