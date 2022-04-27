KEY LARGO — A 42-year-old Homestead woman accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from a Key Largo RV park was arrested last Wednesday.
Misglenia Guerra was charged with larceny and fraud, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Guerra was previously arrested in November 2021 on fraud, grand theft and multiple counts of uttering a forged instrument from the same business, Calusa Campground Resort & Marina.
Guerra, a former bookkeeper at the campground, allegedly stole $13,277 by writing fraudulent checks on behalf of the campground to a cleaning business she owned in that previous case.
Campground managers contacted Detective Ian Barnett following that arrest with more claims of wrongdoing.
Barnett says that Guerra conducted numerous forced credits over the course of several years, totaling $59,774. Guerra allegedly transferred the money to several credit accounts she opened at multiple banks.
A force credit, sometimes referred to as a force refund, allows one to process refunds without an offsetting sale. For instance, a customer could enter a store with an item they wish to return, but they shut down the card account they used to pay for the item. In this example, the business could provide them with a force credit, which credits the money to a different card account they have.
Warrants were issued for Guerra’s arrest. She was booked into jail.