KEY LARGO — A 31-year-old Miami-Dade County woman was pronounced dead at the hospital early Friday morning after she was pulled from water just off Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
Deputies were called at 1:04 a.m. to the Moon Bay Condominiums regarding a medical emergency. They arrived to find two men performing CPR on the woman. One of the men said he saw the woman fall from either a kayak or paddleboard. The woman was not swimming, so he said he jumped in and pulled her ashore. He was soon joined by the other good Samaritan.
The woman was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier where she was pronounced dead.
Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the incident. Autopsy reports are pending.