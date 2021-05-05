KEY LARGO — A 23-year-old local woman was arrested last Wednesday evening after deputies say a search warrant at her residence turned up a large amount of pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana products.
Hayley Anne Colarusso was charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of hallucinogens with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office received a tip that Colarusso was purchasing illegal drugs overseas and having them shipped to her residence, reports say. The sheriff’s Special Investigations Division, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service took part in the investigation.
According to the sheriff’s office, a search at her residence on the 100 block of Gumbo Limbo Drive resulted in the discovery 60 oxycodone pills, 21 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 1.5 ounces of THC oil, 28 THC vape cartridges, 12.8 grams of marijuana, two Xanax pills, a digital scale, devices to smoke marijuana and materials used to package drugs for individual sale.
Colarusso was taken to jail.