SUMMERLAND KEY — A woman who was bitten by a shark off the Lower Keys two weeks ago is expected to recover from the injury.
Lindsay Bruns, 35, of Flower Mound, Texas, was enjoying a family vacation with her husband, Luke, and two young daughters on Summerland Key. This particular location has been their safe haven for many years, away from their busy life in Dallas, according to the family.
The family embarked on a day of boating on Wednesday, June 29, and stopped to go swimming east of Sawyer Key after spending time at Marvin Key. Lindsay Bruns did a flip from the boat into the water and was bitten by a large shark. Her husband heard a huge splash and turned to see lots of water coming into the vessel, a sound he described as too big from his wife merely jumping in the water.
Luke Bruns said he saw blood in the water as Lindsay Bruns surfaced and screamed for help. He Bruns dove into the water and helped his wife onto the ladder and into the vessel.
She was able to get his wife quickly back into the boat but her right leg was “mangled” and she was losing a lot of blood, the family said in a statement.
Luke Bruns quickly found a rope to tie a tourniquet and set to work stopping the bleeding. He knew his wife needed urgent medical care and, after getting the bleeding under control the best he could, started the 20-minute boat ride back to shore.
On the way, he called 911 and was able to coordinate with emergency responders at Summerland Key dockside restaurant. Lindsay had already lost a great deal of blood and needed surgery quickly, he said. She was taken by air ambulance to a trauma center, where doctors got to work saving her life. In flight, she received a blood transfusion.
After hours of surgery, the doctors were confident that she would live, but were unsure if she would be able to keep her leg, according to the family. After the first reconstructive surgery, they were hopeful that her leg could be saved, but she still needed a third surgery to complete the second phase of reconstruction. The doctors are now hopeful that she will eventually regain most function of her leg, her husband said.
Authorities were not able to determine the species or size of the shark, but the trauma that occurred is indescribable, the family said.
“FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) has a theory and thinks it may have been a tiger shark or bull shark,” Luke Bruns said. “We found out later that there was also a tiger shark that was spotted in the general area that we were swimming at.”
FWC conducted an investigation and released an incident report last week.
“This isn’t the family’s or the shark’s fault. The two timelines just intersected,” FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said.
The interaction with the shark is not enough to keep any member of the family out of the ocean in Florida or elsewhere, Luke Bruns said.
“They are doing great, all things considered,” Luke Bruns said of the family. “The kids have already been back in the water swimming at the beach with their grandparents. They have been able to see (their mother) in the hospital but did tell me before they saw her again for the first time that they did not want to see her again until ‘all of her skin was back on.’ My wife is optimistic and taking things in stride like she always does. She is amazing.”
The family has set up a gofundme account to help offset the medical bills at gofundme.com/f/lindsay-bruns-shark-attack-victim-fundraiser.