TAVERNIER — The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled work to begin this week to overhaul the Burton Drive intersection with U.S. 1 this week by narrowing down the current dogleg design, making it easier for vehicles and pedestrians to navigate the often troublesome area.
Vehicles will be able to turn at 90-degree intersections on northbound and southbound U.S. 1. The project also will modify the existing Circle K/Shell gas station driveways and adjust storm drain manholes, utility manholes and water valves in the work area.
Road closures will be scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday to avoid peak traffic hours. Construction will be done in phases and is expected to last approximately eight months, weather permitting, according FDOT Communications Manager Tish Burgher.
“We do not anticipate performing southbound and northbound lane closures simultaneously except toward the end of the project,” she said. “We will close northbound and southbound lanes simultaneously to mill and repave the road. During this work, at least one lane will remain open in each direction at all times.”
The road construction along mile marker 92.6 has an estimated $1.1 million price tag and has been planned since 2018.
Enhanced pavement markings, pedestrian ramps, signs and detectible warning surfaces are also included in the work scope, as well as two crosswalks on the northbound side.
“We are installing five traffic signals at the intersection of southbound U.S. 1 and Burton Drive and also installing new streetlights on both northbound and southbound U.S. 1 at the intersections,” Burgher said. “The ‘east leg’ crosswalk is on Burton Drive north to south to get across and another crosswalk to get across U.S. 1 to Circle K.”
According to A.J. Engelmeyer, Islamorada’s public works director, the village has no plans to replace wastewater infrastructure in the area at this time. The sewage pipeline, which sends wastewater to Key Largo’s main plant for treatment, has been plagued with problems near mile marker 92.9, springing leaks four times in the past few years and causing long delays in northbound traffic on U.S 1.
FDOT urges motorists to exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone. For more information, call FDOT’s public information office at 305-470-5349 or Construction Community Outreach Specialist Paulette Summers at 786-510-3921, or visit fdotmonroe.com.
Motorists can log on to fl511.com to get real-time traffic and lane closure information before they travel.