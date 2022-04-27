KEY LARGO — The Florida Keys Young Republicans Club, founded by Daniel Rodriguez and Melissa Ptomey in September 2021, is a new political group targeting men and women ages 18-40.
Rodriguez, a local real estate agent, serves as the club’s chairman, while Ptomey, a marine and environmental biologist who owns a consulting firm, is vice chairwoman.
After a Halloween event announcing the club to the community, along with monthly meetings since January, the group has grown to 17 members.
The group’s leaders aim to immerse the club in local events in order to keep membership growing.
“We plan on attending community events. The Florida Keys Young Republicans is a grassroots organization that doesn’t just want to sit around and talk. We want to put that plan into action and initiate involvement,” Rodriguez said.
The club will host its first event on May 20, when members will conduct a beach cleanup.
The location has not been determined but will be finalized and publicized on the club’s website by the end of this week. Details on the clean-up and other club news, information and updates from the Florida Keys Young Republicans can be accessed by visiting keysgop.org.
The Florida Keys Young Republicans plan to make the pickup sessions of sea-bound pollution a monthly occurrence to promote the well-being of the Keys environment.
“We will be doing these to get more involved in the community and bring more attention to the pollution of our waters to the public,” Rodriguez said.
Conservation of the environment is the No. 1 policy that the group aims to push.
“We have a diverse set of issues,” Ptomey said. “We wish to promote policies that benefit the betterment of the Florida Keys, both economically and ecologically. We will speak directly with local officials regarding the environment, business, education and other policies to make sure that they are held accountable.”
The club also intends to focus on issues that may differentiate them from older Republicans.
“We will be involving ourselves in government affairs to make ourselves visible to officials and others in the public. Participating in roundtable discussions and communicating openly with our officials to bring attention to the important issues that face younger generations that the establishment Republicans of Monroe County do not acknowledge,” she said.
The club commences meetings every third Wednesday of the month at the Coldwell Banker Schmitt building, located at 100430 Overseas Highway in Key Largo. Individuals who aren’t able to attend meetings in person may participate via Zoom.
“Our club can provide you with an opportunity to voice your concern. We want to bring impact to our voices to tackle the issues that the community is facing at large and continue to preserve what makes the Keys so special,” Rodriguez said.
For more information, contact Rodriguez at 305-904-9754 or drodr@fiu.edu, or Ptomey at 305-339-6086 or melissaptomey@protonmail.com.