KEY LARGO — The Monroe County Young Republicans, a group of likeminded individuals ages 18 to 40, is hosting a Halloween party from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at 91655 Overseas Highway.
The group’s goal is to promote the interests of young conservatives in the Florida Keys through grass-roots efforts, campaigning, fundraising and education.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume for the fall-themed pizza party.
For more information, contact Daniel Rodriguez at 305-904-9754 or Melissa Kozak at 267-258-3637, or email yrc@keysgop.com.