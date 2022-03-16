KEY LARGO — Monroe County Young Republicans will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Coldwell Banker Schmitt office, 100430 Overseas Highway.
To join, one must be a Monroe County resident between the ages of 18 and 40 and pay a membership fee of $5.
For more information, contact Daniel Rodriguez at drodr417@fiu.edu or 305-904-9754.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.