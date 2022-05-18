UPPER KEYS — The Young Republican Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. office at mile marker 100.4, bayside.

Those ages 18-40 are invited to attend in person or by Zoom.

The group is also planning a shoreline cleanup at Harry Harris Park and is seeking volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21.

For more information, contact Daniel Rodriguez at daniel@cbschmitt.com or 305-904-9754.