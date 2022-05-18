UPPER KEYS — The Young Republican Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. office at mile marker 100.4, bayside.
Those ages 18-40 are invited to attend in person or by Zoom.
The group is also planning a shoreline cleanup at Harry Harris Park and is seeking volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21.
For more information, contact Daniel Rodriguez at daniel@cbschmitt.com or 305-904-9754.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.