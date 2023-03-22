NORTH KEY LARGO — Nancy Zakon, an Ocean Reef Club resident, first went fly fishing with her dad around the age of 13. Eventually, she fell in love with the sport. Sharing her passion for fly fishing with other women has led to the honor of the 2023 Izaak Walton Award, presented by the American Museum of Fly Fishing.
Zakon’s first recollection of fly fishing was in the country in Birmingham, Ala. Her dad, who always had fly fished, took her to a pond. Zakon also loved ballet and she associated the graceful movements of fly fishing with her love of that art.
“I loved the look of the line as it circled overhead and its [grace] as it landed quietly. It’s a quiet sport,” she added, which aided her appreciation of its calming beauty.
When she met Alan Zakon at age 50, she grew more involved in the sport. His children had given him a fly rod, and eager to try it out, he invited her fishing. Nancy took her grandmother’s heavy bamboo fly rod, and they went fishing with a guide at Three Rivers Ranch Lodge in Idaho, which was Orvis endorsed. Both Alan and Orvis were to become more important in Nancy’s life.
As a married couple, the Zakons lived on a lake in New Hampshire where they often went fishing in their canoe, bringing a picnic lunch. “I’m the last one to leave the water,” she said, and thus the need for nourishment while out fishing.
Her work life was in the administration of consulting firms. When the couple moved to New York, her husband said, “Go do something fun. You don’t have to work anymore.” With her love of fly fishing, she applied at the Orvis store, figuring she could learn retail. She stayed in that role for about five years.
Zakon credits serendipity with several positive circumstances in her life. While working at Orvis in the middle 1990s, the women’s fly fishing market was beginning to blossom, she said. While helping women who sought gifts for their husbands or boyfriends, she began a mailing list that grew to include 200 women’s names. They formed a fly fishing club, and that cemented her love of fly fishing even more due to the people she encountered. She became an instructor in Orvis’ first women’s fly fishing school and a designer of Orvis’ first women’s fly fishing gear, which she ensured had a few feminine touches.
For fly fishing lessons in New York City, Zakon organized a Central Park outing. Near the Metropolitan Museum was an exotic temple, and believing the women needed a safe place to meet, she chose that site and they fished near the “Aswan Dam.” Beside it was a grassy knoll for casting practice and access to its “Nile River.”
In 1996, it was the 500th anniversary of Dame Juliana Berner’s book published in 1496, titled “The Treatise of Fishing with an Angle.” A celebration of the occasion called attention to women being more involved in what traditionally had been a man’s sport. Zakon became the founder of Juliana’s Anglers, a New York fishing club.
When she and Alan retired to Florida, she said she did not know a soul here. Luckily, at the Ocean Reef Club where the couple settled, there was a fishing shop operated by Bruce Miller. Zakon went to the Orvis-endorsed shop and asked for names of women who fished. With her efficient planning of events and fishing outings, the list of women grew to 200 names, and the Bonefish Bonnies of Key Largo became a force of active and proficient anglers. Bonefish Bonnie was an early female fishing guide.
Zakon’s reputation grew nationwide. Fanny Krieger, wife of renowned fly caster Mel Krieger, had created the Golden West Women Flyfishers in San Francisco. She heard about New York’s Juliana’s Anglers club and together they held a meeting with more than 150 women in attendance. The alliance grew into the International Women Fly Fishers. Then, Krieger asked if Zakon would be its president in the early 2000s. In 2005, Zakon helped head a festival in Stratton, Vermont, which drew women from across the nation.
Capt. Paul Dixon of Amagansett, New York, and Big Coppitt Key, was the Izaak Walton honoree two years ago.
“I’ve known Nancy for 25 years and have always admired her, particularly her successful efforts to bring the sport to women,” Dixon said. “She was instrumental in helping Orvis focus more on women and women’s clothing. ... Nancy has been an avid sponsor of the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust conservation efforts and is an inspiration to us all for her lifetime efforts to promote women and conservation in the sport.”
A free online event March 13 celebrated Zakon as the 2023 Izaak Walton Award honoree. Attendees heard stories from some of fly fishing’s pioneers, namely Mary Bloom, Fanny Krieger, Sara Low, Lori-Ann Murphy and Joan Wulff. A celebratory reception followed March 14 at the Key Largo Anglers Club.
The American Museum of Fly Fishing established the Izaak Walton Award in 2014 to honor and celebrate individuals who live by the Walton’s “Compleat Angler” philosophy. Their passion for the sport of fly fishing and involvement in their angling community provides inspiration for others and promotes the legacy of leadership for future generations. Past winners include Paul Bruun, 2022; Dixon, 2021, Flip Pallot, 2000; Tom Rosenbauer, 2019; Rachel Finn, 2018; Jim Klug, 2017; James Prosek, 2016; Tom Davidson, 2015; and Ed Jaworowski, 2014.
The AMFF was established in 1968 in Manchester, Vermont, by a group of anglers who believed angling history was an important part of American culture and tradition. The museum, dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of fly fishing, was created to serve as an institution to research, preserve and interpret the treasures of angling history. For more information, visit amff.org.