In yet another blow to the health of coral reefs, the coral reef’s symbiotic partner, black spiny urchins, are experiencing a Caribbean-wide die-off.
So far, there has not been a confirmed case that the die-off has reached the Florida Key’s reef tract, but the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is on high alert. There were two reports from divers last week of “sick” urchins in Biscayne National Park, said Andy Bruckner, sanctuary science coordinator. One person reported one sick urchin and another person reported three sick urchins, Bruckner said. Scientists have yet to confirm what made the urchins sick, Bruckner said.
Diadema antillarum, also known as the long-spined sea urchin, is one of the most important herbivores on Caribbean coral reefs, eating algae and maintaining open space for coral growth.
In mid-February, researchers first learned of the black spiny urchin die-offs close to Charlotte Amalie Harbor in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Within a month, additional mortality events had been independently observed elsewhere in St. Thomas, St. John, Saba, St. Eustatius, Dominica, Jamaica and St. Vincent, according to scientists and researchers.
Black spiny urchins previously experienced a massive die-off throughout the Keys and the Caribbean in 1983 and 1984 and then again in 1991 and 1992. Sampling at the time was inadequate to determine the cause of their demise. Few urchins populations have since fully recovered, resulting in algal-dominated states on many of the region’s reefs.
While researchers do not know what is causing these dispersed die-offs, the speed at which large numbers of sick urchins are now dying on affected reefs resembles the mass mortality event of four decades ago. Scientists and researchers worry that a real crisis is developing in the Caribbean, where stony coral tissue loss disease has already caused widespread coral losses affecting about 34 coral species in 20 countries and territories, including Florida. Scientists are trying to determine if the die-off is because of disease or bacteria.
A region-wide collaboration, the Diadema Response Network, has quickly formed to track and try to understand the cause of this recent die-off of diadema and possibly other sea urchins. Researchers need help in reporting healthy, sick or dead urchins and in collecting samples to search for the causation of the die-off.
EYE ON THE KEYS
The sanctuary and its partners have begun to observing diadema throughout Keys waters. The sanctuary will be monitoring the Lower Keys, Bruckner said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be monitoring the Middle Keys and private research group Reef Renewal will be monitoring the Upper Keys, Bruckner said. The groups will be targeting port areas like Key West Harbor, because the urchin die-off started near ports, Bruckner said.
The sanctuary also conducts monitoring of coral at its seven Mission: Iconic Reefs several times a week and will now include the monitoring of spiny urchins as well, Bruckner said. The sanctuary is also asking for the public’s help monitoring spiny urchins and requests divers report sick urchins via the website, mote.org.
The die-off comes as the Florida Aquarium, University of Florida and the FWC have partnered with the sanctuary in rearing and releasing urchins on Keys reefs. In December, the three groups released nearly 200 long-spined sea urchins off the coast of the Keys. The release was the largest single release of the reefs top grazer and a significant achievement for reef restoration.
The urchins, about 2 to 4 centimeters in diameter were placed in several locations near Sombrero Reef at Yellow Rocks and Delta Shoals reefs. Some were placed among out-planted corals at restoration sites and some were placed underneath experimental shelters to better protect the urchins from being eaten by lobster, crabs and other predators, said Keri O’Neil, Florida Aquarium’s manager and senior scientist.
THORNY PROCESS
Aquarium researchers are helping discover ways to rear volumes of urchins and other grazers that clean coral reefs so they can thrive. Rearing spiny urchins is a thorny process at best, as it is one of the hardest invertebrates to rear, O’Neil said. For several years, Florida Aquarium researchers have been working collaboratively with the University of Florida developing ways to rear and foster urchins that help clean algae from reefs.
To begin that process, specialists with the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute collected adult urchins in the Keys.
The urchins were transported to the Florida Aquarium’s Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach. In the laboratory, researchers at The Florida Aquarium and University of Florida spawned these individuals and collected the fertilized eggs. Urchins broadcast spawn, and each adult can produce millions of eggs and sperm in each spawning event.
Around 400,000 fertilized eggs were selected for grow-out and were placed into custom designed containers called kreisels, which have a circular flow of water that keeps the urchin larvae floating constantly in the water column while they develop.
After about 35 days, the urchins were able to settle out of the water column and were moved into larger tanks and raised for another six and a half months until they could be relocated to the ocean environment in the Keys.
This project is considered the largest restocking effort known in the last 20 years and aims to learn more about how to successfully transport, out-plant and monitor these sea urchins. These areas of the Keys have lacked long-spined sea urchins in recent decades.
Colleagues at FWC designed a multifaceted research project, where each reef site included six different research plots, where experimental plots were enhanced with urchins, corals and/or artificial shelters. The FWC staff designed the experiment to see how the urchins will respond at the different treatment levels and will monitor these sites frequently over the next several months.
Importantly, UF gained state-approved health certification to release aquarium-raised animals back into the wild. Such work must be conducted by an approved veterinarian. This process is developed separately for each species released into the wild, based on their particular health concerns.
The health certification process ensures that only healthy animals are released and do not put wild populations at risk. The Florida Aquarium, University of Florida, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked closely together to develop the health certification process for diadema sea urchins and tested the process for the first time with this release. Roy Yanong from the University of Florida conducted the inspection along with Lindsey Waxman from the Florida Aquarium. This work lays the foundation for all future releases of aquarium-reared sea urchins into the wild.
Since the die-off has yet to reach Keys reefs, researchers will continue to place the spiny urchins on the reef for now, Bruckner said.