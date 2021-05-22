MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority has been beset by a series of leaks in its water transmission line during the past two weeks, the latest of which has prompted water conservation advisories.
Crews worked continuously Friday to restore water service after a 30-inch transmission line leak was found along the Old Highway near mile marker 88 on Plantation Key. Customers to the south were advised they could experience little to no water pressure until repairs were completed.
A second leak on the transmission line was reported later in day. That leak was further reducing water storage tanks that were supplying water to the Keys after the first break, according to FKAA.
Residents and visitors were asked to limit all water use to only essential uses.
FKAA posted an update at 8:37 a.m. Saturday that crews had just completed repairs, but it could take several more hours to restore water service throughout the Keys.
The leaks in Islamorada are just the latest of several. FKAA reported others on May 13 near 97340 Overseas Highway in Key Largo, May 18 on Front Street in Key West and May 19 on Coco Plum Drive in Marathon.