NO NAME KEY — Diana Lynn Harris was born and raised in the small, rural town of Owosso, Michigan. In February 1981, at the age of 27, she brought her two children to the Lower Keys in search of a new life. Her daughter, Christine Hill, was 10, and remembers thinking of the trip like a vacation. She had never left Michigan before.
Hill said the family was supposed to stay at a house in Key West through someone that Harris knew from Owosso, but upon arrival, they found the house to be uninhabitable. Harris ended up taking a job at the No Name Pub on Big Pine Key. In exchange, the family could stay in a motel that was across the street. It’s in this motel where Hill spent most of her time in the Keys. She recalls hanging out in the No Name Pub in her pajamas and playing with her brother, Michael, outside.
Harris had brought a boyfriend with her from Michigan who stayed with them in the motel, but Hill said her mother forced him to move out after he brought a stalk of marijuana that was “as tall as I was at the time” into the room.
“That was the only time I ever heard my mom yell,” Hill said.
After that, Harris met a new boyfriend at the No Name Pub named Gary Argenzio, who worked as a fisherman locally.
Hill and her brother, who is a year younger, returned to Michigan on June 7, 1981, to spend the summer with their father. The plan was for them to return to the Keys for school in the fall. Harris was close with her mother and spoke often via phone with her and friends in Michigan. After her children went back to Michigan, Harris told her mother that she was going to move in with Argenzio to save money for a nicer place for when Hill and her brother returned.
But on July 15, 1981, the phone calls ceased and no one was able to get in touch with Harris. The family sensed something was amiss. Their fears were confirmed when Harris was supposed to meet the family at her sister’s wedding in Illinois, but never showed up. She was then reported missing in both Michigan and Florida. Forty years later, her disappearance is still unresolved and her family suspects foul play was involved.
“I was just told they couldn’t find her, so I waited and just hoped that she would walk through the door — and she didn’t,” Hill said.
After her mother disappeared, Hill and her brother were raised by her father and grandmother in Michigan, where she now lives.
Years later, Hill began looking for answers to her mother’s disappearance, and her search has continued to this day. She and her grandmother have been in touch with multiple sheriffs, detectives and people believed to have been involved, and have pieced together the circumstances of what might have happened over that summer.
The first challenge for Hill was obtaining the police records of her mother’s case. The sheriff at the time, William Freeman, informed her grandmother that the original case file had been lost in a fire. Later, Hill received conflicting reports on what became of the 1981 file.
A current detective with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Barney Sajdak, said that he can’t confirm that a fire destroyed files. Sajdak has been on the force for 17 years and a part of the Major Crimes Unit, which looks into cold cases when new evidence comes in, for about three years.
Years after the fire claim, when Hill inquired about the files again, a detective told Hill they did exist on microfilm. Upon another inquiry, another sheriff’s office employee informed her that Freeman had destroyed a large number of “old files” in 1984 from the previous three years, and her mother’s case file had been lost. Through Hill’s persistence though, the case was reopened in 1995.
Once her children left, Harris appears to have lived at two different addresses, both owned by a man named Mitchell Denker, who was an attorney in Key West at the time. One was on Iris Drive on Big Pine Key; the other on Tortuga Lane on No Name Key. Both properties are now under different ownership. Harris and Argenzio lived at one or both of these houses. Hill believes Harris disappeared from the No Name Key property. The house was described by Hill as a “party house” in an online account of her mother’s disappearance, and in a case file written by detectives, it is said that the house was used in “off loading of marijuana” at the time.
Others who hung out and possibly lived at the house were a man named Mark Ripin and Ripin’s then-wife Bernie Becker, who later married longtime US1 Radio host Bill Becker.
In case files provided by Hill from 1995, when questioned by police about the case, Ripin said he recalled Argenzio, and then when asked about Harris, he referred to her as “the girl he (Argenzio) murdered.”
The account that Ripin gave to police in 1995 was that he and Denker arrived at the residence on a Sunday evening (July 15, 1981, was a Wednesday) and found a hole in sheetrock by the back door with blood around it. When they asked Argenzio about the hole, he “made some comment about assaulting his girlfriend.” Ripin told police in 1995 that he believed Argenzio killed Harris then took her body in a stolen boat and dumped it in the water. Hill said it is not clear exactly who the boat in question was owned by.
Shortly after Harris disappeared, Argenzio used the stolen boat to flee for Mexico. He was arrested in 1982 and extradited to Monroe County to stand trial for the boat theft, but not for the murder of Harris. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released in January of 1985. Years later, in 1992, Argenzio was convicted of impersonating a police officer. He died four days later of pneumonia in prison.
Hill said that Ripin and Bernie Becker, who were then married, were roommates with Argenzio and her mother. According to Hill, through conversations she had with all of them, Ripin collected rent for Denker from his tenants and Argenzio took care of landscaping.
Through her own investigation, Hill questions the version of events in the police files. She said Denker has disputed the location of the supposed bloodied hole in the wall, saying that it was in his bedroom and not by the back door. Hill said Denker on one occasion told her that her mother might be buried in the backyard of the Big Pine Key property.
Upon taking that information to law enforcement, Hill said she was promised they would use equipment to check the yard for remains, but was later told that they could not because the yard had been cemented over, and that it would be too costly and difficult to get permission from the new owners.
Denker sold the No Name Key property in 1984 and the Big Pine Key house in 1995. He is described in the case files as having a “questionable criminal background,” and according to Harris, he was disbarred in 2003 after being found guilty on two counts of transporting monetary instruments and perjury. He was sentenced to five months in prison, after which he moved to North Carolina, where he later died.
Another case that Hill believes may be connected to her mother’s is the disappearance of Tom Stump, who was married to Bernie Becker in 1995, between her marriages to Ripin and Bill Becker. Stump disappeared from his home on Summerland Key on July 24 of that year. The official story, according to Hill, is that Stump committed suicide. But Hill suspects foul play may have been involved.
Bill Becker said he never met Harris or Argenzio and that he knew Denker “peripherally.” He’s also spoken with Hill about it, but Becker said that her mother’s disappearance and Stump’s are not related.
“I’ve talked to Ms. (Hill) a number of times about it. She’s trying to tie these two stories together and she’s been sliming my family for years,” he said.
Bill Becker said that Bernie had asked Stump for a divorce and he had threatened to commit suicide as a result. He described Stump as “a strange guy, he kept an AK-47 with 2,000 rounds of ammunition under the bed,” and that the day he went missing was his daughter’s birthday.
Stump’s body was never found. Becker said that Stump had once told a friend that he knew how to make it that he wouldn’t be found if he were to commit suicide.
As for what happened to Harris, Becker said, “it’s one of those unfortunate disappearances and everyone pretty much knows how it happened.” He said that Argenzio probably killed Harris and dumped her body in the ocean.
Sajdak said Friday that there have not been any new developments in the case recently and that “we’ve chased everything and it’s just a dead end.” Complicating matters is the fact that some of those involved are dead, and even some of the detectives involved in the original investigation are dead, he said.
“Time isn’t friendly to us,” Sajdak said. “Sometimes we get breaks on cold cases and we get solid leads on evidence.”
Hill believes that there are people alive still with information about her mother’s disappearance, and said she would give up the desire she had for justice if she could just know the truth.
She said she has heard many bizarre stories from various people about what became of her mother. A former candidate for sheriff once told her that Harris was sold into human trafficking, a story that Hill does not buy. Another person contacted her saying that she married Denker and ended up in North Carolina.
Hill has done many interviews with news outlets about her mother’s case over the years, and said she doesn’t always approve of the way Harris is portrayed.
“She was the opposite of me. She was very social, she was very friendly. But she was very naive,” Hill said.
Hill said her mother was an alcoholic but remembers her as a caring and loving parent. She rose early with them every morning and made breakfast and helped Hill with her hair.
“She did everything a loving mom would do with us,” Hill said. “I was 10 and my mom was my entire world.”
It’s unknown what became of Harris’ belongings. Pictures that Hill shared with the Free Press of her mother are among the few she has of her. Hill was told by officers that her mother’s possessions were sent to Miami, but Denker told her he sent them to her grandmother. They were never received.