On your walk from Simonton Street to Duval Street, as you pass the historic Gato Building, you can get a look at two visions of Key West.
The first is a garden. You can go on a walking tour of the Native Wildflower Demonstration Garden, cut through it on your way to or from Duval Street, or just sit in solitude in a public space in Key West cultivated with exclusively native plants, shrubs and trees.
The garden is not only a beautiful 24-hour-accessible vision of the best of Key West, but it’s a 3,600-square-foot victory in redevelopment since it replaced a parking lot.
The second is a saltwater tank inside the Gato Building where you can see a lionfish. This is essentially an aquatic “WANTED” poster like you used to see in the post office. The lionfish is an invasive species that harms native sea life.
This single captive predatory ambassador raises consciousness of the need to defend our underwater life that’s both part of the fabric of the community and an economic driver of tourism. The lionfish is a spiny vision of what we don’t want Key West to become.
Both garden and tank are at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Monroe County office. That office is the gateway to your local university, UF. The Extension office is a partnership between UF/IFAS and Monroe County government to provide residents of Key West with science-based solutions and expertise to solve their problems.
The local Extension office offers plenty of printed and digital information on everything from gardening to naturalist courses to fishing regulations. But it also brings UF expertise to bear on big-picture issues such as water quality, climate change and community development. We want to help you become the individuals you want to be and the community you want to be.
When I visited the office this month, I appreciated the chance to get a look at a banded coral shrimp and a purple sea anemone without getting wet.
Touring the garden let me live like a local, just enjoying being outside and appreciating the flora that makes Key West such a special place. I was glad to learn about — and will be happy to support — a UF/IFAS proposal to work with our Monroe County government partners to establish gardens in Marathon and Key Largo.
It’s not just Extension’s location and facilities that help make Key West special. It’s Extension’s people. UF/IFAS Extension Monroe County Director Alicia Betancourt is a certified climate change professional who works with communities to reduce risks to climate change. She works to build community capacity in the UF/IFAS and FAMU program “Community Voices, Informed Choices.”
Florida Sea Grant agent Shelly Krueger enlists dozens of local volunteer citizen scientists to collect and test water samples for pollution. She trains local fishing guides in sustainable boating and fishing. She also educates Key West residents to identify birds and fish, to understand the ecology of the underwater world, and to become better educators and participants in local conservation efforts.
Michelle Leonard-Mularz runs the Master Gardener program whose participants volunteer at the UF/IFAS plant clinic to field questions on plants and insects and with local garden clubs that beautify the Keys.
UF/IFAS can do all this because of the support from Monroe County government. We also get funding for individual projects like the demonstration tank from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Our job is to work on helping communities address their challenges. I came all the way from Gainesville to visit your Extension office. I hope you can walk or pedal to it to learn more about how you can help make the Keys a better, even more beautiful place and how to protect it against invasive species and pollution.
J. Scott Angle is the University of Florida’s Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources and leader of the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).