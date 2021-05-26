Welcome to your monthly “State of Florida Bay.” Each month, Florida Bay Forever is partnering with the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association to provide an update on what is going on with Florida Bay fisheries, habitat and restoration.
Hydration & Salinity. May signifies the changing of the seasons on Florida Bay from dry to wet. In years past, we have seen Florida Bay on the brink of collapse during this point in the hydroperiod. Luckily, a combination of enhanced water infrastructure and a great deluge of rain in the late wet season has kept Florida Bay hydrated and healthy. The name of the game is to keep Florida Bay fresh, and the most recent numbers from the South Florida Water Management District’s Weekly Conditions Report indicate historically low salinity levels, placing the bay in a great position to avoid hypersalinity before the peak of the wet season rains begin.
Birds of a Feather. The relative health of Florida Bay and the southern estuary has been further evidenced by a great year for our feathered friends of the Everglades. It has been a landmark year for nesting great egrets, white ibises and wood storks, with numbers only surpassed by the historic nesting levels in 2018. Wading birds are indicator species for Florida Bay — they show us whether we are “getting the water right” in real time.
The Reservoir. The Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir is the restoration project with the potential for the most positive impact for Florida Bay. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Project Partnership Agreement with the South Florida Water Management District. This signifies the final step before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can begin construction of the reservoir in the fall of this year and another milestone achieved to store, clean and convey water south.
Fishing Report. Florida Keys fishing guides are out on Florida Bay every single day and are experts in the ever-evolving health of the bay. This month, we are going straight to the top with a Florida Bay fishing report from the commodore of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, Capt. Steve Friedman:
“The last week was a tough one for me because I was mostly fly fishing for tarpon, getting ready for the annual Golden Fly Tarpon Tournament. Good weather made for some good fishing but lots of tarpon with not so many bites. This might be due to calm, clear conditions, the pink moon and the new moon. The tarpon appear to be starting their pre-spawning activities as we witnessed courting rituals: a bigger tarpon being very tightly and annoyingly followed by several other smaller tarpon that all refused to even acknowledge a fly in their path. The weather set in with some intense wind gusts, clouds and a little rain, which makes visibility difficult at best and substantially fewer fish around. For now.
Bait guys have been picking away at tarpon using mullet around the bridges or back in the dirty water around Flamingo. Nice redfish and snook are still being caught nearly daily back in Florida Bay. When the weather really got bad, trips were still entertaining clients with rod-bending action from big jack crevalle, sharks, speckled sea trout, ladyfish and tripletail.
Interestingly, I am seeing massive mats of sargassum floating around making it more problematic to say the least. I am not sure if this is normal or unusual, but I know it sucks for the fisherman. The water back in Garfield Bight has looked pretty ugly and stagnant the last couple of times I’ve been back there. There were plenty of mullet and a few snook and tarpon, but the water has not been moving much. I have not taken a salinity reading lately but with the rains starting to come I am sure the bay is cooling off some and enjoying whatever fresh water it can squeeze out from the ‘Glades.”
Stay tuned next month for the next 'State of the Bay' report to see how the beginning of the wet season is impacting Florida Bay.