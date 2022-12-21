September 1897, Francis Pharcellus Church, a former Civil War correspondent and editor at the New York Sun, received a letter from then 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon:

Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, “If you see it in The Sun, it’s so.” Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus?

