A deeper look
Like Mr. Pete Myers (“Shallow thinkers blame rising seas,” Nov. 4, 2020), I am neither a hydrology engineer, oceanographer, nor a climate scientist. Though I’ve followed the stories, I am not personally familiar with the neighborhood in question that prompted the observations by Mr. Myers. I do, however, believe in science and the climate scientists when they warn of damage done by humans to the earth’s atmosphere, and its likely results. And further to the experience of some, I have photographic evidence of water level change.
My family has owned a house on Florida Bay in Islamorada for 52 years. In the summer of 1968, I took a photo of our dock and seawall while standing on the very exposed “sand bar” in front of our seawall. It admittedly was probably dead low tide at the time. I found that old photo a couple years ago, and the change in the present water level is striking. Our seawall is the exact same height as in 1968. A deficient, sinking or crumbling seawall would have distinct evidence of such. Our seawall remains in excellent condition. Our present dock is at least the fourth dock we’ve had, and five years ago it was put back at virtually the exact same height of the original dock, based on the advice of our contractor, who also noted the rising water. Courtesy of concrete steps into the water at one end of our seawall, which serve as a sort of measurement gauge, we can tell that this visual is not the result of erosion of the bay bottom. Recent photos from the past year or two (taken at normal high tides, not during king tides) show an approximate 12- to 18-inch rise in the level of Florida Bay from what my 1968 photo shows. As mentioned, I am not personally familiar with the neighborhood previously referred to, but the water is definitely rising.
Bill Rivenbark, Islamorada