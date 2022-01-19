A great day of healing

Thanks to your superb news coverage, an extremely large and spirited crowd assembled at our VFW Post 10211 in Key Largo to welcome the Wounded Warrior bicyclists as they disembarked from their bus to begin their cycling trek through the Florida Keys.
Except for COVID cancellations, we’ve maintained the Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride for 18 consecutive years. The masterful management and coordination of this event by our State Attorney Dennis Ward and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay are significant reasons why it survives.
Dunkin Donuts donated deliciously made bagels, doughnuts and coffee for all support personal. Sheriff’s and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, along with Key Largo and Islamorada Fire and Rescue, protected and assisted the injured riders on their ride. EMTs and ambulances were at the ready to lend additional care for these disabled cyclists.
Crews from the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority magnificently displayed the flag and manned watering sites to keep everyone hydrated and alert. Citizens lined the highway with their signs, salutes and outpouring of love. It was indeed a cathartic and healing experience for these combat wounded warriors.
Coral Shores High School and Plantation Key School students, teacher, staff and parents were beyond awesome. It was breathtaking to witness and experience the bountiful expressions of love and gratitude they shared with these war veterans. Islamorada’s American Legion Post 145 members were majestically brilliant, as they painstakingly delivered an authentic military vehicle for the high school students and staff to enjoy.