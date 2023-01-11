Eight-hundred excited and enthusiastic students welcomed the Wounded Warrior cyclists at their Coral Shoes High School rest stop. Gifts, letters and poems of appreciation were given to the injured veterans by these grateful children. Inspirational support was provided for them by hundreds of citizens that waved and shouted words of thanks and encouragement to them as they traveled south on U.S. 1 toward their destination in Key West.
These Wounded Warriors were warmly greeted upon their arrival in the Keys by an adoring crowd gathered in front of the VFW Post 10211 in Key Largo. Mr. Donnelly, a Purple Heart veteran, stepped up and assisted each of these veterans from their bus and brought the wheelchair-bound veterans inside to use the restroom. State Attorney Dennis Ward made certain all these disabled veterans were safely prepared to continue their journey. Sheriff Ramsay eased their apprehension and comforted the group before their departure. Mr. Mundey and Mr. Birk picked up and delivered a very generous donation made by the Tavernier Dunkin’ Donuts, which provided these riders with fuel to start their journey. Remarkable protection was provided for these wounded veterans by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Frefighters, rescue personnel and ambulance paramedics stood at the ready in case of an emergency. FKEC, FKAA and a beautiful American flag display created an awesome environment, which greeted and comforted these wounded cyclists.
It truly was a restorative and therapeutic event for all that participated.