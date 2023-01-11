Soldiers

Participants in this year’s Soldier Ride travel down U.S.1 in Marathon.

 LARRY BENVENUTI/Contributed

A restorative, therapeutic event

Eight-hundred excited and enthusiastic students welcomed the Wounded Warrior cyclists at their Coral Shoes High School rest stop. Gifts, letters and poems of appreciation were given to the injured veterans by these grateful children. Inspirational support was provided for them by hundreds of citizens that waved and shouted words of thanks and encouragement to them as they traveled south on U.S. 1 toward their destination in Key West.