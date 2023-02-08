Breaking the gridlock
I would like to reply to the letter to the editor from Robert Broton in the Jan. 25th edition of the Free Press. In that letter Mr. Broton takes some liberties with the information that he disseminates.
First, Capt. Spencer Slate does not want Loquat Drive reopened. I agree with him, as do most of the residents in this neighborhood, that reopening the road would be dangerous to the residents and the employees of the establishments and patrons that frequent the local businesses in the subdivision.
Second, everything was done per county ordinances to close Loquat including a traffic study. The closure was approved by county vote and when nearly all county votes are done, at noon in Key West.
Third, he states that we cannot close a county road. We did and it was done properly.
I might remind Mr. Broton that there are no sidewalks in this neighborhood, so walking the streets is normal.
As a homeowner there were times the traffic was so bad that I had difficulty exiting my driveway. Speeding motorists rarely stopped at the stop sign and sped down Andros Road to hurry toward U.S.1.
The neighborhood is not meant for a bypass around the normal entrance to U.S.1 from County Road 905, and a highway is what it turned into every weekend. Due to the excess traffic and speeding, the sheriff was called regularly to patrol for safety, straining their resources with those extra patrols.
I would like to remind Mr. Broton that he lives behind a gated community that you cannot just drive through. He is one person and trying to destroy this neighborhood because he does not want to drive an extra mile to go to the establishments here and really only cares about himself versus the full-time residents of Ocean Isle Estates.
Mr. Broton, Ocean Isle Estates now has a partially gated community, and we like it as you do yours.
Bill Rigby, Key Largo
