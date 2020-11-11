Be proactive during Medicare Election Period
Every year in the fall the level of noise and the flurry of information starts descending on all of us like a dust storm. Particularly impacted are those of us who are Medicare beneficiaries, and boy do we get a bunch of stuff.
The Medicare Annual Election Period, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, is here and many of us do not understand what this is about.
First order of business is to start lining up your ducks in a row and this is what I mean. Back in September, if you have a Medicare Advantage plan or a standalone prescription medication plan (PDP), you received a letter from the insurance company explaining any changes for the new plan year in your policy.
Maybe your prescription plan alerted you that medication XYZ was no longer covered. You need to find that letter and study it carefully. Hopefully it did not go into your circular file, and if it did, never ignore or discard anything you get from an insurance company until you have fully reviewed it and decided it was just advertising.
Imagine, if you will, not doing anything and in January you go to your favorite pharmacy only to find out that the medication XYZ that you have taken for years and done so well with is no longer covered. Now why would insurance companies go through all this trouble of sending their members all this information, because they are obliged to do so by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a federal agency that regulates and administers Medicare and Medicaid, and every year in the fall, they make changes in cost sharing limits, deductibles, adjustments, benefits and more. All these changes impact your Medicare Advantage or Part C and your prescription plans, standalone PDPs and others. So, the insurance companies need to advise you of any changes so you can decide if these are acceptable or if you need to go shopping. And Medicare needs to give you a timeframe to reasonably make any plan changes with your current company or its competitor. That is why you have an annual election period.
If you have one of the 10 standard Medigap or Medicare Supplement plans, the above does not apply to you because these plans do not go through any cost-sharing or benefit changes from year to year, other than premium adjustments, before the plan anniversary. But remember that your prescription plans do.
It is not a time to change Medigap policies; that can be done any time of the year. But please consult with a seasoned health insurance agent and ask about pre-existing conditions, loss of creditable coverage, breaks in coverage and pre-existing condition waiting periods.
A common misconception that can be very costly is that the AEP exempts Medigap policies from pre-existing conditions declinations or exclusions when making a Medigap plan change, in other words, medical underwriting. It does not. If you are not new to Medicare and this year during the AEP you decide to supplement Original Medicare with a Medigap policy and a standalone PDP plan, make sure you apply early during AEP for your Medigap so that if you are declined based on your answers to Medical underwriting, you have time left to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage (MA-PD) for Jan. 1.
So, what is new for 2021? You already know that every year Medicare undergoes changes that can impact each Medicare beneficiary in different ways. For the next pan year there will be new benefits for ESRD, as well as reductions in prescription costs. The expectation among observers is that the premiums for Part A and B will increase, but for most Americans, Part A does not involve a monthly premium and there is a bill pending in Congress that will cap rate increases over current rates for the Part B premium to 25%. This means that if the bill passes into law, the premium increase for this important Part B coverage will probably be small.
In line with the president’s budget for 2021 it is expected that Medicare spending will decrease through the application of several measures designed for this purpose. Patients will be allowed to select nurse-practitioners as primary caregivers, and reimbursement rates to providers may also be reduced. This last item might negatively impact access to doctors, but this remains to be seen as it plays out.
Coverages in Medicare Advantage policies will see some changes. Tele-medicine or tele-health services will be expanded to some specialties, members in rural regions may see a rise in policy options, ESRD patients will have a choice to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan for 2021.
There will likely be reductions in drug costs as the president’s budget calls for Congress to pass a “comprehensive drug pricing reform.” For 2021, patients with diabetes can join Medicare Advantage plans with caps on insulin pricing. CMS will be using last year’s star-rating scores for 2021.
Starting in 2021 physician fee schedules will be impacted with approximate decreases in doctor’s reimbursement from 8% to 7% for social workers and psychologists.
The out-of-pocket limits for both health and prescription drug plans will be increasing. For Medicare Advantage plans the maximum out-of-pocket (MOOP) is projected to increase to $7,550, not including the prescription medication out-of-pocket costs. For prescription drugs plans, the catastrophic stage will see a projected increase to $6,550 after the deductible (if applicable) and the initial stage and coverage gap (doughnut hole) have been exceeded. The positive in this last item is the fact that the Affordable Care Act mostly closed the coverage gap by 2020 and in many plans you’ll be mostly responsible for just 25% of the drug’s cost, depending on the plan’s tier structure, until you reach the catastrophic stage — a far better option than before.
Roberto I. Alonso, owner/agent of Borland & Associates Insurance, Key Largo