Congratulations, squeaky wheels
Congratulations, squeaky wheels. (Slow clap. Deadpan face.) You’re taking it to the governor and shutting it down. Those opposed to a pedestrian overpass at Founders Park prompted the Islamorada Village Council to write and ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to “intervene to halt” the state-funded project. Publicly discussed since 2014, approved by previous councils and shovels in the ground, yet the current elect was swayed for appearance sake, and the village stands to lose a desperately needed infrastructure.
Pedestrian overpasses have been seriously considered throughout the Keys by county officials since at least 2017. Fast forward to 2020, and the Florida Department of Transportation is ready to foot the bill for a pilot bridge project at Founders Park. But alas, the design “negatively affects community character,” according to many, including Councilman/Mayor Buddy Pinder, in last week’s Free Press. OK, so help me out here, then our community character says, “Say a prayer and go for it across a 45 mph highway, pedestrians?’ Oh, but he added that nobody had been killed by crossing U.S.1 at Founders Park. There have been seven fatalities and three pedestrian deaths this year alone on the highway. But at least, not in our backyard.
Islamorada has to afford the bridge’s ongoing utilities and maintenance. Is that what you oppose? Is that what keeps you up at night at your waterfront home? It’s a nominal amount. I’m not sure what the exact breakdown is but my annual out-of-pocket for the bridge will be less than the “fiduciary responsibilities and consequences of seeking to halt the project,” as noted with concern by Councilmen David Webb and Mark Gregg. “Mediation may be necessary” to back out of the project, according to Councilman Henry Rosenthal.
Is it the design you find offensive? You will only have to tolerate the structure momentarily on the occasion that you drive by. Or just oogle at the palm trees and blue skies and don’t look at all. Like most other drivers on U.S.1.
Long after you stop patting yourself on the back for intervening, long after you yourself are just a memory, this bridge would serve so many. For decades. On the state’s dime. I can only hope that if the governor gives this a serious look and actually takes action to stop it, that an alternative is genuinely considered, as suggested at the council meeting. Like a tunnel (that would constantly flood because of our high groundwater and six-month rainy season) or a marked crosswalk or on-demand stoplight. Ah, yes, that. Then I’ll wave to your frustrated red face as scores of us Sit. In. More. Traffic. Waiting for the pedestrians to safely pass. Unless you rarely drive by that area to be bothered, in which case, what were you complaining about in the first place?
As a resident at mile marker 87 for 20 years, this literally would be in my backyard and I can’t wait to see it done. I’ve witnessed first-hand the increasingly treacherous game of Frogger played there daily by moms with kids, kids alone, seniors with dogs, schoolchildren, college swimmers training at the pool, bikers looking to continue the Overseas Heritage Trail. And it would streamline festival traffic, both by road and foot. Is it over-designed? Maybe. Could a pedestrian bridge be useful elsewhere? Yes! I can think of at least two more locations and I hope I live to see their construction, too. But at a year-round public park is a good first go. Meanwhile, go fishing, enjoy the sunset, cheers your efforts from your favorite barstool. None of which, by the way, would be negatively affected by a public interest like a pedestrian bridge.
Kris Friedman, Islamorada