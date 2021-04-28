Contact leaders about climate concerns
Knowing the climate crisis is the no. 1 issue facing the world today, considering the climate issues multiply injustice, and realizing “we can’t recycle our way to a fossil free economy,” United Methodist Women has turned to the country’s decision makers for leadership by holding a Federal Climate Justice Advocacy Day.
Hundreds of members of United Methodist Women from 40 states met with more than 80 members of the U.S. Congress, both senators and representatives or their staff, on April 14, to advocate for climate justice. As women of faith our priority is both concern for the environment and for the those disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis including: 1) frontline communities like the Florida Keys facing sea-level rise; 2) fence-line communities, predominantly low-wealth, rural, tribal and indigenous communities whose lands abut waste dumps, power plants and factories; and 3) inner-city neighborhoods, often communities of color, who are subjected to high levels of toxic emissions; and 4) those workers being displaced by the transition from a fossil fuel economy to clean, renewable energy.
Surprisingly, we learned that our leaders do not hear from their constituents about climate as often as would be expected considering most citizens support climate legislation and the fact that we need urgent and radical changes. Advocacy addressing the visible injustices that engender passion and controversy is voiced loudly. Unfortunately, the need for reduced emissions (like that of diesel school buses that not only endanger the invisible protective layers of the atmosphere but risk the health of the children inside the buses) doesn’t galvanize us into action and advocacy, even though the devastating and permanent effects of climate crisis are exponential.
If the climate crisis concerns you, please, contact both your state and federal representatives and let them know we are depending on them to prioritize climate action — for God’s sake.
Edith Zewadski-Bricker, social action liaison, Florida Conference Leadership Team of United Methodist Women