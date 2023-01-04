As we enter a milestone year for Monroe County in 2023, our commissioners and staff continue to enhance the quality of the lives of our citizens, business owners and visitors. I am honored to serve as Monroe County administrator for the past 14.5 years, and I am proud of the remarkable accomplishments of our commissioners and 623 part-time and full-time employees in 2022.

Since the creation of Monroe County on July 3, 1823, transportation and the environment have been at the forefront of our citizen’s minds, and it still rings true today. This year, the county hired a transit director with a three-year plan to work with the municipalities on transportation woes throughout the Florida Keys. With resident participation, Planning and Environmental Services submitted the top transportation priorities to the Florida Department of Transportation, with many of the ideas incorporated into FDOT’s five-year work plan.