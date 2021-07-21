If you want to know how to really screw up what little natural beauty remains of Florida, ask for the advice of a developer. After all, they have had plenty of experience draining and dredging wetlands, clearcutting our forests and polluting our lakes, rivers and nearshore waters with sewage and other toxic wastes.
Naturally, one would think that developers would be the last group any of our governors would appoint to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Sort of like having the fox guarding the henhouse, right? Not so. The FWC board has historically been stacked with developers.
Consider the present chairman’s plan to fill, dredge and develop, with condos and marinas, 19 acres of wetlands he owned near Singer Island. This site is home to seagrass beds, small-tooth sawfish, manatees and green sea turtles. Or, the FWC commissioner who argued for an “incidental take” of Florida panthers, and other endangered species, so her family could develop part of their 9,300-acre ranch near Immokalee.
Seems like a conflict of interest to me, but these folks have no shame when it comes to making money off Florida’s dwindling resources and natural beauty. The almighty dollar outweighs everything — even their sworn charge of conserving Florida’s resources for future generations to come.
So, why do our governors continue to appoint developers to the FWC who have little interest in conservation, instead of biologists or fishermen who have not only an interest in conservation, but a good understanding of how the ecosystem works? The answer is simple: very few, if any, biologists and fishermen contribute significantly to the election of any gubernatorial candidate. Developers contribute heavily. Their selection has nothing to do with conservation or competency.
The FWC has many excellent staff biologists who have a deep appreciation for Florida’s natural beauty and an understanding of the science needed to preserve it. Unfortunately, they all get their marching orders from the FWC commissioners. It is no wonder so many refer to our state as “Floriduh.”