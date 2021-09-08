Discrimination must end

The Monroe County Commission has done it again. Bowing to the wishes of a few residents, they have closed the County Road 905 exit to Loquat. On Saturday, Sept. 4, our normal 10 minute trip from Ocean Reef was 40 minutes. If this continues, you must install a left-turn signal at U.S. 1 to allow traffic to turn left. There was a 3-mile back up as cars had no other alternative.
With the advent of Waze, backed-up traffic on U.S.1 (due to the genius two-lane configuration) directs traffic to Card Sound Road, thus increasing traffic. Why not do speed enforcement on that street?
There is no consideration to second-home owners who travel here on weekends. We pay taxes, and probably much more than the local, full-time trailer residents in Key Largo. The discrimination against us must end. We have as much right to paradise as full-time residents.
Another folly is opposing the overpass at Florida City, placing businesses along there above us. Why not an offramp for those who wish to go to McDonald’s and gas stations? All these actions are directed to making it more difficult to get to the Florida Keys. News flash, it will not deter us but only hurt the environment with hundreds of idling cars.
To locals, I say, if you want to live in a tourist attraction, don’t complain about others wanting to share the fun.