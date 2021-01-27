Enough is enough
Over the past three weeks, as a U.S. Coast Guard-licensed guide on the near shore waters of Key Largo, I have witnessed first-hand multiple near accidents due to the high speed mishandling of large boats by non-local operators.
Twice, my passengers have been knocked to the deck by excess wakes caused by careless operators of go-fast boats in Dusenbury Creek. Twice, our heavy-duty deck chairs have been broken and water swept across the deck as we have had to brace for closely spaced 4-foot wakes pounding our pontoon boat while attempting to stay out of the mangrove trees that line the creek.
I have also been forced against the trees in Dusenbury Creek to avoid high-speed boats passing each other three abreast and was swamped by a 45-foot sportfish boat running past on a full plane.
As bad as the threats to human life are, at least we can maneuver to avoid further damage. Not so for the manatees that traverse both Dusenbury and Grouper creeks.
These two creeks pass through the southern portion of the Everglades National Park. How does a manatee avoid a go-fast, manatee-chopping boat traveling 40, 50 or 60 mph? They can’t.
So, recently, two manatees were killed in two separate incidents by the go-fast, manatee-chopping boats in Dusenbury and Grouper creeks. Also, the shallow grass flats between the two creeks are being slashed to ribbons. By every Sunday afternoon the waters in that portion of Tarpon Basin are turned to mud with a layer of chopped turtle grass roots floating on top.
Enough is enough!
And, the solution is simple enough: Post No Wake or Minimum Wake Zone signs for these creeks that traverse through our national park to slow down those go-fast manatee choppers.
Because, Everglades National Park is not I-95. And, enough is enough!
Capt. James Van Fleet, Key Largo