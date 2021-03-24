Exotic solution for simple problem
The main problem with Oxitec’s genetically modified mosquito project is it is a very exotic solution for a very simple problem. Killing mosquitoes is what the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has been doing for 70 years.
This project was first proposed in 2009 during a real dengue outbreak in Key West. FKMCD director Ed Fussel liked the idea but thought it was unmanageable. Plus it is a patented solution that will have to be sole-sourced forever from Oxitec.
For the past eight years, the FKMCD has refused to do an independent cost/benefit analysis. This is project management 101. They rely on estimates and numbers from Oxitec, which is a huge red flag.
Key West passed an ordinance in 2012 that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) cannot be used in Key West. There is no other community in the Keys with the density that will make this system remotely viable.
It’s basically a white elephant that will never be used by the FKMCD. Oxitec is using the Keys to get a foothold into the U.S. market.
Ralph De Palma, Key West