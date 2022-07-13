Florida Bay and village legislative priorities?
I was a bit bewildered watching the interaction between the Village Council and our paid state lobbyists during the 6/23/22 council meeting.
The representatives from the lobbying firm gave an overview of the past legislative session, stating their successes. The lobbyists talked about state grants received and from what I could tell, these are the same grants awarded to all of Monroe County of which Islamorada gets a piece of. Nothing special here.
But what exactly are the village’s legislative priorities? Sure, we have shared interests with Monroe County, but unlike Monroe County, it appears Islamorada doesn’t have any formally documented legislative priorities, even though we are paying these guys about $123,000 per year. I submitted a public records request a few weeks ago to see Islamorada’s legislative priorities. None have been provided.
The implication that our lobbyists are wired into Tallahassee lost its impact on me when they also told us that we will have a new crop of legislators in the next legislative session due to term limits. When challenged about members of their firm also representing Big Sugar, our lobbyists adamantly stated that the three lobbyists working for Islamorada did not represent Big Sugar but did nothing to address the questioned conflict of interest. Only Councilman Henry Rosenthal seemed to be concerned about any of this.
Then there is the Senate Bill 2508 that Gov. Ron DeSantis recently and thankfully vetoed. This bill might have impacted water for Everglades restoration, Florida Bay water quality and our own water supply. At the beginning of their report, our lobbyists proclaimed they work in lockstep with our state representatives, Jim Mooney and Anna Maria Rodriguez, who both regrettably voted for SB 2508, twice.
Our lobbyists later went on to tell us that SB 2508 opposition was a priority and an “emotional bill for the village,” taking action on 5/31/22. But the vote in the state Legislature was back in March. In my opinion, an obvious contradiction and certainly not a priority. Fishing guide associations deserve the credit for pressing for the veto, not our lobbyists. And our elected state representatives, Mooney and Rodriguez, need to rethink their commitment to their local constituents and environmental preservation.
The Village Council will soon be voting on renewing a contract with our lobbyists, without documented legislative priorities, with a firm that allegedly also represents Big Sugar, without a formal performance review, without addressing conflict of interests and without any competitive bidding.
The residents of Islamorada deserve better. The council needs to start by actually managing our lobbying efforts. When doing so, the council and our state representatives need to make preservation of Florida Bay one of their top legislative priorities.
John Kocol, Islamorada