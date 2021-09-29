Follow the settled law
It has been a while since I sat on the Monroe County School Board myself for four years, and things may have changed a bit. Let’s see: one, two, three, four, five; nope, just five. There is not a sixth seat for the governor.
So it’s just five members with local authority, elected by citizens of our local communities, where roughly 90% of school funding for the Florida Keys is paid for by local taxpayers, not by the state government or the state Board of Education.
For clarity in these and related discussions, it should also be borne in mind that not everything that comes out of Tallahassee is sanctified law:
1. Actual laws are passed by the 160 members of the Florida House and Senate, with a minimum of more than 80 agreeing after extensive public debate; and Florida laws thus passed remain in effect for many years after the legislators who approved them leave office — or leave the planet, for that matter.
2. The state Commissioner of Education, however, is unelected to the job and is instead a political appointee to that temporary office by the state Board of Education, whose seven members are, in turn, political appointees to their temporary seats by the temporary governor.
3. All of any governor’s executive orders are created by a single person, without public participation, and often deliberately bypass the legislative process with regard to issues where the governor’s authority is sometimes unclear and debatable, and challengeable in the courts as is the case with Gov. Ron DeSantis’s prohibition of COVID mask mandates in schools — along with his equally questionable authority to penalize the paychecks of school board members and superintendents who work for local taxpayers and are not employees of the governor. It should be noted that all such executive orders can be, and often are, repealed by the next incoming governor.
4. Then there are the courts, where rulings on governmental vaccine and mask mandates are nothing new at all. The U.S. Supreme Court first voted by 7-2 to support mandatory public vaccination policy in 1905 (Jacobson v. Massachusetts). Next, they reaffirmed that support in 1922, which, do the math, was 99 years ago (Zucht v. King).
5. But most clearly compelling was the third U.S. Supreme Court review in 1944 that ruled in part, and I quote, “The family itself is not beyond regulation in the public interest. ... And neither rights of religion or rights of parenthood are beyond limitation. ... The right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease, or the latter to ill health or death” (Prince v. Massachusetts 321 U.S. at 166-67).
6. That is three rulings over a period of 39 years by three different sets of Supreme Court justices, which is generally referred to as “settled law.”
7. So, this issue is not just about knee-jerk obedience to “the law,” because the school masking prohibition is not “the law.” It is a temporary executive order issued by a public official elected to a temporary office, and administered through temporary, politically-appointed officials, while under active current legal challenge in the courts by parents of schoolchildren, and actively opposed by more than a dozen elected Florida school boards.
8. The issue most definitely is instead about the school board’s responsibilities to the health and welfare of the majority of local taxpayer families who elected them to safeguard their kids in their community-funded schools.
9. And by the way, the current Monroe County School District form lists all the other vaccinations of the type that this and most other school systems in all 50 states in America have required all students to have before entering public schools for well over 100 years.
10. I might also mention anecdotally that as I was packing up to deploy for more than 200 combat missions in Vietnam in order to keep hordes of actual communist conspirators at bay, I was required to get 13 vaccines and managed to survive them all.
Capt. Ed Davidson, Islamorada