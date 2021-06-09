Fourscore and seven ...
About 30 miles south of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, there was another memorial gathering at Gettysburg, which included a tall hat on a tall man named Abe. His first words were “fourscore and seven years ago ...” Then, President Lincoln was remembering an era, 87 years prior, which included shots heard ‘round the world at Concord and Lexington, and later Valley Forge, leading to the signing of one very important declaration. Our first military conflict claimed the lives of 4,435 brand-new Americans.
By 1812, England returned for another round that featured setting the White House ablaze and the Battle of New Orleans. Another 2,260 military personnel perished. However, the Civil War was historically the most costly, claiming 620,000 lives at places like Antietam, Shiloh and Gettysburg.
Then came the most major conflicts of World Wars I and II, ironically against two current allies, Germany and Japan. WWI was trench warfare and mustard gas with the bloodiest battle at a place called Somme. Our loss was just shy of 117,000 military lives.
WWII, ranged across the globe, land, sea and air at places like Normandy, Bastogne, Ardennes, Midway, Coral Sea and Guadalcanal, just some of the places where over 407,000 Americans vanished.
Including a landing at Inchon, in bitter cold combat, the Korean War cost us 33,700 lives, while in the sweltering heat of the Vietnam War, over 58,000 perished. The two Gulf wars with Iraq tolled over 8,000, and to date in Afghanistan, the number is 2,400.
The unrounded numbers total 1,249,811, repeat 1,249,811, and do not include lesser conflicts, the wounded or missing in action.
Ladies and gentlemen, Memorial Day covers a lot of ground and water, and if any of these brave souls like our sailors, soldiers, airmen, Coast Guard and Marines are looking down upon us today, let us say, thank you for your service and thank you for your contribution in building the grandest nation in human history, while fulfilling the amazing dreams and visions of our founding fathers. We had to fight for it, mind you — and they did. Who could ask more?
American Legion Post 145, Islamorada
This Memorial Day address was presented Monday, May 31, by Bob Johnson of American Legion Post 145.