Good vaccination experience
My husband and I received our vaccinations on a recent Sunday at the College of the Florida Keys and just want to say how wonderful the experience was.
The collaboration between the college and the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County was more than competent, well-organized and efficient. It was also compassionate; the student nurses, the volunteers and all those involved were kind and extremely helpful.
Especially thank you to CFK President Dr. Jonathan Guerrera, who was instrumental in setting up the collaboration and who was there on the steps to greet everyone who arrived.
Not only did we leave successfully vaccinated (no pain) but we are extremely proud to be long-time residents of Monroe County and Key West.
Many thanks to all of you!
Laurie Bjorklund and Capt. Dan Lahey, Key West