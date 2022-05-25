Group opposes proposed grocery store
At the May Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations meeting, our members voted unanimously to object to the application submitted by Cemex/Singletary Concrete Products Inc (Cemex) for a land use district map amendment (overlay). Several of our neighborhood HOAs live within the Tavernier Livable CommmuniKeys boundaries. We are in full support of their objections to the overlay application.
The Tavernier Livable CommuniKeys Master Plan (LCP) was the result of a local community planning initiative of the Monroe County Planning Commission and the Planning and Environmental Resources Department. The residents and property owners of the Tavernier planning area met with Monroe County planning staff to identify the needs and desires of the community for future development and preservation of the planning area. The results of the plan gave clear direction for the future of the Tavernier community.
It is obvious that the community intended to maintain a small-town commercial footprint. The opening vision statement expresses the overall goal well.
Community Vision
We envision the Tavernier Creek Bridge to Mile Marker 97 Planning Area as:
An island community committed to preserving its heritage, natural setting and stands of native tropical hardwood hammocks, with improvements to the visual character of the U.S. 1 corridor, limited redevelopment of commercial properties, and neighborhoods where residents have access to the water and recreational facilities.
The overlay proposes to allow up to 70,000 square feet of commercial retail. The existing code for Suburban Commercial zoned property allows only 10,000 square feet. This is obviously a huge difference and a difference that rejects the intent of the community’s wishes as reflected in the Tavernier LCP. The LCP repeatedly expresses a desire to redevelop at a “village scale” to preserve the “small-town island character … without which (the) community would lose its unique identity.”
Input from the community further identified objectives which included “reduc(ing) impacts on safety and traffic movement from the highway”. A 70,000-square-foot, large-scale grocery and liquor store would generate even more traffic than the Cemex property experiences today, violating the express wishes of the community for reduced traffic and safety impacts. The proposed project appears to create serious safety risks for the drivers using this area of U.S. 1. There is a curb, a traffic light and a developed median that will create impediments to the safe use of U.S. 1 if this over-large, 70,000-square-foot commercial retail space is built attracting additional traffic to the area.
The LCP is a community-driven planning effort aimed at determining the amount, type and location of additional development appropriate for the planning area. To that end the LCP calls for “new commercial development based on an inventory and analysis of existing commercial uses and future needs assessment.” The applicant does not provide any such analysis. This small-town island community already has a supermarket 1 mile to the south. It is unlikely a second “large-scale” grocery store is needed.
Though redevelopment is encouraged, it is quite clear that the community intended to maintain the “moderate pace” of its town. The plan specifically “prohibits the designation of new commercial land use districts.” An overlay that would expand the allowed commercial square footage from 10,000 to 70,000 will in effect create a new, highly-intense commercial land use district previously unavailable in the Tavernier master plan. The applicant wishes to add language to the code “to allow larger-scale commercial retail development” within the Tavernier planning area, which is completely opposite of what the Tavernier community wants.
The applicant claims there will be no adverse community change if this application is approved. Tavernier, known for its historic district, its native hammocks, its natural areas, its residential neighborhoods and its small-town, main-street appearance would end up with the largest supermarket in the Upper Keys should this application be approved. How can that not forever change the character of this small-village island town?
As the applicant acknowledges, there have not been any changed projections, changed assumptions, data errors, new issues or data updates. Yet the applicant is prepared to upend the community’s LCP and try to mold it to accommodate their business model. The applicant, who is not from Tavernier, assumes they know what’s best for the Tavernier community even if the Tavernier community does not want what they have to offer.
Please follow the Tavernier community’s vision and maintain the existing small-town community character by limiting the redevelopment of commercial properties. The applicant’s overlay does not fit that vision.
Dottie Moses, president, Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations