Keep Loquat Drive closed

After speaking with Ramon Sierra, Florida Department of Transportation Traffic Operations Program engineer, we feel even more compelled to write a response to the recent letters by Mr. Robert Broton on this issue, i.e., the backups on County Road 905 with traffic trying to get on U.S. 1 southbound that happen at certain busy times. Currently all southbound traffic on C.R. 905 is directed to make a left onto U.S.1 at the emergency signal where two roads intersect, around mile marker 106.5. Some time ago, Loquat Drive was used as a cut through for traffic trying to get on U.S.1 southbound and is now closed. Mr. Broton’s posts are in favor of reopening Loquat Drive, and our position is to keep Loquat Drive closed.