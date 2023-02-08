After speaking with Ramon Sierra, Florida Department of Transportation Traffic Operations Program engineer, we feel even more compelled to write a response to the recent letters by Mr. Robert Broton on this issue, i.e., the backups on County Road 905 with traffic trying to get on U.S. 1 southbound that happen at certain busy times. Currently all southbound traffic on C.R. 905 is directed to make a left onto U.S.1 at the emergency signal where two roads intersect, around mile marker 106.5. Some time ago, Loquat Drive was used as a cut through for traffic trying to get on U.S.1 southbound and is now closed. Mr. Broton’s posts are in favor of reopening Loquat Drive, and our position is to keep Loquat Drive closed.
We reside in Ocean Isles Estates on Abaco Road, and we experienced firsthand the unsafe conditions that existed prior to the closure of Loquat Drive. To clarify, Ocean Isle Estates is located at mile marker 106.5, oceanside. From Capt. Spencer Slate’s home on Loquat Drive to the other 100-plus homes in Ocean Isles Estates, located on Garden Cove Drive, North End Road, Cayman Lane, Abaco Road, S. Exuma Road and S. Andros Road, our neighborhood has seen it all.
Capt. Slate did a wonderful job describing the mayhem in our streets prior to the closure of Loquat Drive in his recent letter to the editor titled “The Rest of the Story,” published on Jan. 11, 2023.
As is the norm in Monroe County, Ocean Isle Estates does not have any sidewalks. Our streets are narrow and not designed for pedestrian traffic of any kind. Regardless, we do have an active family neighborhood with lots of kids, pets, bicyclists, walkers and joggers who use these local streets daily.
Our neighborhood restaurants, Buzzards Roost (at the corner of Garden Cove Drive and Cayman Lane) and Shipwrecks (further east on Garden Cove Drive), continue to cater to capacity crowds, a fact Mr. Broton denies. Their revenue has not been reduced by the closure of Loquat Drive, as Mr. Broton asserts, and we are unaware of any hard data to support his conclusion; ours indicate otherwise. We live across the street from Buzzards Roost and see firsthand how full its parking lot gets daily. Indeed, on a recent weekend, the lot at Buzzards Roost was so full, our neighbor had a patron park in their driveway without permission — for the majority of the night. Another local neighbor works at Shipwrecks and can attest to the same activity there. Simply put, there is no support for Mr. Broton’s argument that local businesses have suffered economically due to the closure of Loquat Drive.
There is an extreme vulnerability to the patrons who visit these two restaurants, as well as the customers who visit the two dive shops that are in Ocean Isle Estates. Silent World and Horizon Divers are located next door to Shipwrecks on Garden Cove Drive. Customers to these establishments must navigate traffic on foot to reach their destination. We can’t count the number of close calls of people (especially excited children who typically dart from their cars) who nearly missed being hit and/or run over by the cars that used to speed through our streets trying to cut through to U.S. 1. These conditions create an environment for a terrible accident just waiting to happen, as our former Commissioner Mike Forster recognized, which is why he helped get Loquat Drive closed and which is why it should remain closed.
When Loquat Drive was open at the junction of C.R. 905, traffic speeding through our streets in their rush to get to U.S. 1 and their destinations further south ended up getting stuck again anyway. After turning off C.R. 905 onto Loquat Drive and speeding past Capt. Slate’s home, traffic flows onto Atlantic Boulevard, then onto Garden Cove Drive (past both dive shops and both restaurants). GPS and Waze then directs traffic to turn left onto Cayman Lane (making traffic pass on the front side of Buzzards Roost where the majority of its customers park). Off Cayman Lane, traffic turns right onto either Abaco Road or the next street, S. Andros Road, to ultimately reach U.S.1. Traffic then backs up on these two streets because each vehicle must wait for an opportunity to cross the two northbound lanes on U.S. 1, and after that maneuver, they need to make a U-turn to finally merge into the southbound traffic on U.S.1. Not only was this scenario crazy and dangerous, it also restricted and hampered any travel by homeowners who live on those streets and in our neighborhood.
Mr. Broton claims he has 300-plus signatures supporting his selfish argument. Show us. Who are his supporters? Perhaps, his fellow members of the exclusive and gated community of Ocean Reef? To clarify, Ocean Reef is 10 miles to our north on C.R. 905. With Loquat Drive being closed, Ocean Reef’s residents join the traffic that’s backed up on C.R. 905 waiting to head south on U.S.1. Mr. Broton, we too collected signatures and are happy to share them. While we visited our neighbors in Ocean Isle Estates, collecting signatures, we discussed alternative solutions and each agreed that the easiest, safest and most logical solution for FDOT is to activate the existing traffic signal that is already at the intersection of U.S. 1 and C.R. 905. It’s really a no-brainer. It can be on an as-needed basis: turn the traffic signal on when traffic backs up; return it to flashing yellow once the congestion is gone.
Also, on or about Jan. 11, 2023, a meeting was held in the former Key Largo Baptist Church to discuss development of that property by another business. It’s also located at mile marker 106.5, but on the bayside, across U.S.1 from Ocean Isles Estates. You may want to keep that in mind when making your assessments. A lot more traffic will need to cross U.S.1 when that happens, and a working traffic signal would likely help.
Mr. Sierra from FDOT says the traffic study should be completed by mid-March. At that time, FDOT will give Monroe County their findings and recommendations. He assured us that Loquat Drive will remain closed until then. Monroe County will pick up the issue again at that time.