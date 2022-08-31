Algae

Drone footage shows Florida Bay in August 2022 where clear water brushes up against a portion of the blue-green algal bloom.

 THE EVERGLADES FOUNDATION/Contributed

Lingering impacts of summer 2015

Poor water conditions continue to plague Florida Bay. Muddy, pea-soup-colored water has persisted across western Florida Bay for months and has been shifting from basin to basin with winds and tides. Understandably, fishing guides who earn their living on the bay have wondered about what might be causing these stubborn blooms of algae.