Long-fought campaign
Let’s take a moment to congratulate ourselves. We’ve finally won a long-fought citizen campaign to get rid of four shallow sewage wells at Monroe County’s Cudjoe Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, operated by the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, regulated by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Cudjoe Regional is a large facility, permitted to treat and dispose of almost 1 million gallons a day of partially treated sewage effluent, still containing nutrients, pharmaceuticals and emerging contaminants of concern. But now, thanks to citizen activism, primary disposal for all of that will be 3,000 feet below surface, not into shallow wells drilled only 100 feet down into porous limestone, which allows the sewage effluent to migrate to the fragile nearshore surface waters of the Lower Keys.
This victory was won because of the support and assistance of many, many residents of the Lower Keys. Signing petitions, writing county commissioners, going to meetings, spreading the word. Lessons learned are now being used elsewhere to stop shallow sewage wells. This is the best kind of victory, one we all share.
Friends of the Lower Keys