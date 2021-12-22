MASH reborn

American Legion Post 145 Islamorada embarked on its first-ever mission to enter our M37 Weapons Carrier in the local Chamber parade at Founder’s Park. Some may recognize the M37 serving as an ambulance in the introductory scene of every episode of the television series MASH. In addition to carrying weapons and forging rivers, the vehicle was ideal for the Korean War.
Post 145 entered our beloved military M37 in the holiday parade festooned in multicolored twinkling lights and bedecked to overflowing with colossal gifts embellished with ribbons, bells, and tinsel. Gift wrap in traditional and modern blue, pink, and digital camouflage patterns represented every branch of service, while gift tags incorporated the American Legion mission and values “To Our Veterans and Their Families,” “Peace and Love To Our United States of America,” etc. FPO and APO shipping labels on gift boxes recognized those serving abroad.
Keeping to the tropical theme of Florida a real Christmas Palm tree was used adorned with large ornaments bearing each military branch of service. However, the biggest stars of the show were two life-sized teddy bears seated on the cab of the truck. The crowd cheered when the teddy bears waved their arms, and the fun was made sweeter as our team delivered candy to the crowd.
Although no one in Post 145 knew what to expect, the reaction of the crowd made it clear that the M37 had delivered a cargo full of magic and joy.
We wish you and your families a happy and safe holiday season. Thank you for your service.